The share price of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) rose to $2.95 per share on Tuesday from $2.54. While Akoustis Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 16.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKTS fell by -60.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.59 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.86% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2021, Craig Hallum Reiterated Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on January 15, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AKTS. Northland Capital also Downgraded AKTS shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $7.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 18, 2019. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AKTS, as published in its report on May 13, 2019. Craig Hallum’s report from February 05, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AKTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 136.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AKTS is recording an average volume of 385.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.84%, with a gain of 10.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akoustis Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AKTS has increased by 0.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,876,979 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.54 million, following the purchase of 21,280 additional shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in AKTS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -24,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,530,038.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 302,776 position in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold an additional -0.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.85%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $4.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its AKTS holdings by 5.61% and now holds 1.51 million AKTS shares valued at $4.47 million with the added 80000.0 shares during the period. AKTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.90% at present.