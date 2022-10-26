A share of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) closed at $12.80 per share on Tuesday, down from $13.57 day before. While Sensus Healthcare Inc. has underperformed by -5.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRTS rose by 219.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.25 to $3.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.75% in the last 200 days.

On February 26, 2021, Northland Capital Upgraded Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) to Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on December 16, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SRTS. Alliance Global Partners also Upgraded SRTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2020. B. Riley FBR November 07, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SRTS, as published in its report on November 07, 2019. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 124.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 74.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SRTS is registering an average volume of 365.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.61%, with a gain of 5.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sensus Healthcare Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hillsdale Investment Management,’s position in SRTS has increased by 7.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 646,536 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.1 million, following the purchase of 47,100 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 588,910.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC added a 256,123 position in SRTS. EAM Investors LLC purchased an additional 5665.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.75%, now holding 0.33 million shares worth $4.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L increased its SRTS holdings by 57.76% and now holds 0.23 million SRTS shares valued at $2.85 million with the added 83289.0 shares during the period. SRTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.60% at present.