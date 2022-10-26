VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) marked $3.85 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.60. While VTEX has overperformed by 6.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTEX fell by -80.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.11 to $2.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.90% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, UBS started tracking VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Itau BBA on September 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for VTEX. BofA Securities also Upgraded VTEX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 26, 2022. Credit Suisse April 29, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for VTEX, as published in its report on April 29, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from February 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for VTEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of VTEX’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 458.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VTEX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.29%, with a loss of -3.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.66, showing growth from the present price of $3.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VTEX Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in VTEX has increased by 41.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,181,961 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.07 million, following the purchase of 3,542,932 additional shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administração de Recursos made another increased to its shares in VTEX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 59.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,476,962 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,032,490.

During the first quarter, Tiger Global Management LLC subtracted a -358,430 position in VTEX. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 1.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 43.05%, now holding 5.91 million shares worth $21.86 million. VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.