As of Tuesday, Loop Industries Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOOP) stock closed at $2.60, down from $2.74 the previous day. While Loop Industries Inc. has underperformed by -5.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOOP fell by -80.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.94 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.01% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LOOP. ROTH Capital also rated LOOP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2019. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 26, 2019, and assigned a price target of $12.

Analysis of Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)

One of the most important indicators of Loop Industries Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -117.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LOOP is recording 54.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.49%, with a loss of -30.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.62, showing growth from the present price of $2.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loop Industries Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOOP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOOP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s position in LOOP has decreased by -0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,525,062 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.93 million, following the sale of -3,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in LOOP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.85%.

LOOP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.00% at present.