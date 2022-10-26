Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) marked $1.26 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.66. While Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has overperformed by 89.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUO fell by -93.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.95 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.24% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -175.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 85.02K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DUO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 35.19%, with a gain of 74.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DUO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DUO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in DUO has increased by 89.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,366 shares of the stock, with a value of $23993.0, following the purchase of 12,471 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in DUO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -42.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $606.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 666.

During the first quarter, IBI Mutual Funds Management subtracted a -5 position in DUO. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 9.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.00%, now holding 45.0 shares worth $41.0. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC decreased its DUO holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 DUO shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 2498.0 shares during the period. DUO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.70% at present.