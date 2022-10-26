In Tuesday’s session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) marked $1.00 per share, up from $0.92 in the previous session. While Recon Technology Ltd. has overperformed by 8.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCON fell by -59.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.65 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.26% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Recon Technology Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RCON has an average volume of 190.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a gain of 3.54% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Recon Technology Ltd. Shares?

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services giant Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Recon Technology Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 357.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in RCON has increased by 11.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,878,937 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.07 million, following the purchase of 197,171 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in RCON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 127.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 104,798 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 186,850.

RCON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.00% at present.