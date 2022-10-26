In Tuesday’s session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) marked $3.82 per share, up from $3.75 in the previous session. While Hudbay Minerals Inc. has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBM fell by -48.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.75 to $3.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barclays on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HBM. BofA Securities April 06, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HBM, as published in its report on April 06, 2021. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

With HBM’s current dividend of $0.02 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HBM has an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.82%, with a loss of -0.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.78, showing growth from the present price of $3.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudbay Minerals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GMT Capital Corp.’s position in HBM has decreased by -0.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,994,420 shares of the stock, with a value of $124.91 million, following the sale of -81,900 additional shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd. made another increased to its shares in HBM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 43.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,567,414 additional shares for a total stake of worth $73.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,339,454.

During the first quarter, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. subtracted a -54,450 position in HBM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 19182.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.36%, now holding 5.34 million shares worth $21.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its HBM holdings by 9.86% and now holds 5.07 million HBM shares valued at $20.44 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. HBM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.60% at present.