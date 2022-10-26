Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) closed Tuesday at $2.03 per share, up from $1.83 a day earlier. While Gemini Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 10.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GMTX fell by -44.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.05 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.29% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on April 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GMTX. Jefferies also rated GMTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 03, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on March 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GMTX, as published in its report on February 16, 2021.

Analysis of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GMTX is recording an average volume of 99.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.98%, with a gain of 13.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing decline from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GMTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gemini Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GMTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GMTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BML Capital Management LLC’s position in GMTX has decreased by -5.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.2 million, following the sale of -270,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in GMTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 183.25%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GMTX holdings by -4.17% and now holds 0.68 million GMTX shares valued at $1.12 million with the lessened 29819.0 shares during the period. GMTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.20% at present.