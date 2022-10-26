As of Tuesday, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (NYSE:BKSY) stock closed at $1.63, up from $1.53 the previous day. While BlackSky Technology Inc. has overperformed by 6.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKSY fell by -84.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.48 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.33% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Lake Street on July 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BKSY.

Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of BlackSky Technology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BKSY is recording 1.02M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.80%, with a gain of 9.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackSky Technology Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BKSY has increased by 108.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,055,411 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.58 million, following the purchase of 1,586,610 additional shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in BKSY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 107,408 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,950,908.

During the first quarter, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp added a 420 position in BKSY. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.59%, now holding 1.31 million shares worth $1.96 million. BKSY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.70% at present.