As of Tuesday, Bumble Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock closed at $24.18, up from $22.05 the previous day. While Bumble Inc. has overperformed by 9.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMBL fell by -57.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.19 to $15.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BMBL. Deutsche Bank also rated BMBL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 11, 2022. Goldman January 13, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BMBL, as published in its report on January 13, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from January 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for BMBL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bumble Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BMBL is recording 2.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.18%, with a gain of 7.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.72, showing growth from the present price of $24.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bumble Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BMBL has increased by 41.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,055,855 shares of the stock, with a value of $237.59 million, following the purchase of 3,253,164 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in BMBL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,045,935 additional shares for a total stake of worth $231.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,759,361.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 378,534 position in BMBL. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 4.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 205.71%, now holding 6.52 million shares worth $140.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BMBL holdings by 284.84% and now holds 5.04 million BMBL shares valued at $108.38 million with the added 3.73 million shares during the period. BMBL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.57% at present.