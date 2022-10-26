Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) closed Tuesday at $13.29 per share, up from $12.44 a day earlier. While Corsair Gaming Inc. has overperformed by 6.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRSR fell by -47.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.97 to $10.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.26% in the last 200 days.

On February 09, 2022, Wedbush Reiterated Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) to Outperform. A report published by Macquarie on February 09, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRSR. Credit Suisse also reiterated CRSR shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 09, 2022. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Overweight on February 09, 2022, but set its price target from $34 to $31. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRSR, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for CRSR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Corsair Gaming Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRSR is recording an average volume of 573.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.08%, with a gain of 9.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRSR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Corsair Gaming Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRSR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRSR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CRSR has increased by 11.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,010,375 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.87 million, following the purchase of 523,478 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRSR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 150,563 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,058,692.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 82,940 position in CRSR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 58909.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.93%, now holding 1.05 million shares worth $11.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Palisade Capital Management LLC increased its CRSR holdings by 71.57% and now holds 0.82 million CRSR shares valued at $9.26 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. CRSR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.80% at present.