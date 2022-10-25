I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) marked $3.53 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $3.88. While I-Mab has underperformed by -9.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMAB fell by -94.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.04 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.31% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2021, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) recommending Buy. A report published by Daiwa Securities on June 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMAB. Needham also rated IMAB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 15, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 03, 2021, but set its price target from $55 to $75. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IMAB, as published in its report on February 25, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $55 for IMAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -97.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of I-Mab’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 685.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IMAB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.82%, with a loss of -7.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.37, showing growth from the present price of $3.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze I-Mab Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

