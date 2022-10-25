Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) marked $1.76 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $1.93. While Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has underperformed by -8.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APDN fell by -68.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.35 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.94% in the last 200 days.

On February 12, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 14, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APDN. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated APDN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 18, 2020. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 20, 2020, but set its price target from $18 to $22. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for APDN, as published in its report on July 02, 2020. Maxim Group’s report from November 14, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $6 for APDN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 152.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -144.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 9.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for APDN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.15%, with a loss of -16.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in APDN has decreased by -13.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 400,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.45 million, following the sale of -59,769 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in APDN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 207,526.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -19,871 position in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 4783.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.26%, now holding 61133.0 shares worth $69080.0. APDN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.30% at present.