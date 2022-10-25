In Monday’s session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) marked $0.51 per share, down from $0.62 in the previous session. While OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -18.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCFT fell by -85.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.92 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.05% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) recommending Hold. HSBC Securities also Downgraded OCFT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 24, 2022. Morgan Stanley August 04, 2021d the rating to Equal-Weight on August 04, 2021, and set its price target from $19 to $7.50. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OCFT, as published in its report on November 05, 2020.

Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OCFT has an average volume of 360.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.90%, with a loss of -23.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.58, showing growth from the present price of $0.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCFT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCFT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCFT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OCFT has decreased by -1.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,713,315 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.68 million, following the sale of -73,431 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OCFT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 173,273 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,417,501.

During the first quarter, Lazard Asset Management LLC added a 1,165,480 position in OCFT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased an additional 0.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.76%, now holding 2.18 million shares worth $1.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OCFT holdings by -45.55% and now holds 2.11 million OCFT shares valued at $1.52 million with the lessened -1.76 million shares during the period. OCFT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.60% at present.