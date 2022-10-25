Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) marked $6.60 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $6.47. While Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has overperformed by 2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADPT fell by -80.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.55 to $5.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.51% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) recommending Underperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ADPT. JP Morgan also reiterated ADPT shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 16, 2022. Goldman Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 16, 2022, but set its price target from $54 to $21. BTIG Research resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ADPT, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for ADPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.14M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADPT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.39%, with a loss of -3.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.17, showing growth from the present price of $6.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,572,590.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 448,659 position in ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 1.06 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.79%, now holding 8.77 million shares worth $62.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ADPT holdings by 54.15% and now holds 7.98 million ADPT shares valued at $56.82 million with the added 2.8 million shares during the period. ADPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.00% at present.