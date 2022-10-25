A share of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) closed at $2.44 per share on Monday, down from $2.78 day before. While Magic Empire Global Limited has underperformed by -12.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Magic Empire Global Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MEGL is registering an average volume of 5.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.97%, with a loss of -18.67% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Magic Empire Global Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MEGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.