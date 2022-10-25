As of Monday, Bit Digital Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock closed at $1.02, down from $1.05 the previous day. While Bit Digital Inc. has underperformed by -2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTBT fell by -89.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.25 to $0.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.47% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bit Digital Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BTBT is recording 1.84M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a loss of -3.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bit Digital Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in BTBT has increased by 48.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,619,174 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.34 million, following the purchase of 1,179,403 additional shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in BTBT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 119,516 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 996,455.

During the first quarter, Invesco Asset Management added a 359,525 position in BTBT. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 544.96%, now holding 0.88 million shares worth $1.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC increased its BTBT holdings by 378.01% and now holds 0.85 million BTBT shares valued at $1.02 million with the added 0.67 million shares during the period. BTBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.20% at present.