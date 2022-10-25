A share of Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) closed at $20.62 per share on Monday, down from $20.78 day before. While Toast Inc. has underperformed by -0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOST fell by -58.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.93 to $11.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.93% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) to Buy. A report published by UBS on September 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TOST. Wells Fargo also rated TOST shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Sell rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TOST, as published in its report on March 28, 2022. Bernstein’s report from March 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for TOST shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Toast Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TOST is registering an average volume of 5.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.65%, with a gain of 10.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.23, showing growth from the present price of $20.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Toast Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in TOST has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,755,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $681.43 million, following the purchase of 110,917 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TOST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 788.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 19,552,159 additional shares for a total stake of worth $368.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,031,489.

During the first quarter, HMI Capital Management LP added a 2,513,950 position in TOST. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased an additional 2.02 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.95%, now holding 14.69 million shares worth $245.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Generation Investment Management increased its TOST holdings by 59.57% and now holds 10.08 million TOST shares valued at $168.58 million with the added 3.76 million shares during the period. TOST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.10% at present.