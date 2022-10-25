Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) closed Monday at $1.55 per share, down from $1.56 a day earlier. While Sono Group N.V. has underperformed by -0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On September 13, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SEV. B. Riley Securities also rated SEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEV, as published in its report on December 13, 2021.

Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sono Group N.V.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SEV is recording an average volume of 585.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.33%, with a loss of -10.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sono Group N.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,516,129 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.93 million, following the purchase of 3,516,129 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SEV holdings by 439.20% and now holds 0.48 million SEV shares valued at $1.23 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. SEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.00% at present.