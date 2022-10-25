A share of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) closed at $2.31 per share on Monday, down from $2.36 day before. While Grab Holdings Limited has underperformed by -2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRAB fell by -79.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.15 to $2.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.30% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, Barclays started tracking Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GRAB. JP Morgan also Upgraded GRAB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 18, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on June 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3.20. China Renaissance initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GRAB, as published in its report on June 06, 2022. Bernstein’s report from May 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.04 for GRAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Grab Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GRAB is registering an average volume of 20.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a loss of -6.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.23, showing growth from the present price of $2.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grab Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GRAB has decreased by -5.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 198,751,048 shares of the stock, with a value of $522.72 million, following the sale of -11,632,900 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in GRAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 42.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 45,619,516 additional shares for a total stake of worth $404.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 153,941,766.

During the first quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana added a 59,283 position in GRAB. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem purchased an additional 11.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.56%, now holding 118.57 million shares worth $311.85 million. GRAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.60% at present.