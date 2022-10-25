The share price of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) fell to $0.82 per share on Monday from $0.85. While GeoVax Labs Inc. has underperformed by -4.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -78.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.61 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.63% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of GeoVax Labs Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -132.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GOVX is recording an average volume of 21.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.66%, with a loss of -4.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoVax Labs Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in GOVX has increased by 212.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,358,439 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.48 million, following the purchase of 923,289 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its GOVX holdings by 39.06% and now holds 69093.0 GOVX shares valued at $75311.0 with the added 19409.0 shares during the period. GOVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.90% at present.