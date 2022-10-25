As of Monday, DraftKings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock closed at $13.07, down from $13.21 the previous day. While DraftKings Inc. has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DKNG fell by -71.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.48 to $9.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.80% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Redburn started tracking DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for DKNG. ROTH Capital also Upgraded DKNG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 17, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for DKNG, as published in its report on June 28, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $31 for DKNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DraftKings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DKNG is recording 20.72M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a loss of -0.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.60, showing growth from the present price of $13.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DKNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DraftKings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DKNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DKNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DKNG has increased by 18.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,809,613 shares of the stock, with a value of $481.6 million, following the purchase of 4,895,270 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DKNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,859,348 additional shares for a total stake of worth $382.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,275,813.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 5,221,132 position in DKNG. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 24057.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.18%, now holding 13.35 million shares worth $202.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DKNG holdings by 4.64% and now holds 12.38 million DKNG shares valued at $187.5 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. DKNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.80% at present.