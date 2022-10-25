Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) closed Monday at $1.55 per share, down from $1.66 a day earlier. While Affimed N.V. has underperformed by -6.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFMD fell by -74.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.35 to $1.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.68% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) to Hold. Piper Sandler also rated AFMD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on February 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AFMD, as published in its report on October 21, 2021. Stifel’s report from September 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for AFMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Affimed N.V.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AFMD is recording an average volume of 1.13M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.81, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affimed N.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. 683 Capital Management LLC’s position in AFMD has increased by 24.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,665,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.79 million, following the purchase of 1,525,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AFMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,139,690 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,075,022.

During the first quarter, Baker Bros. Advisors LP added a 1,443,661 position in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management LP sold an additional -2.91 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.05%, now holding 6.46 million shares worth $13.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its AFMD holdings by -7.09% and now holds 4.79 million AFMD shares valued at $9.86 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. AFMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.