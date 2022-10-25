In Monday’s session, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) marked $3.78 per share, up from $3.40 in the previous session. While BioVie Inc. has overperformed by 11.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIVI fell by -32.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.60 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.41% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) recommending Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BIVI.

Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

BioVie Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -209.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BIVI has an average volume of 361.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.18%, with a gain of 38.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioVie Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 79.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in BIVI has increased by 2.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 627,370 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.56 million, following the purchase of 14,456 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 162,373.

During the first quarter, swisspartners AG added a 80,479 position in BIVI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 5051.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.69%, now holding 39438.0 shares worth $98201.0. At the end of the first quarter, Kepos Capital LP decreased its BIVI holdings by -95.58% and now holds 25000.0 BIVI shares valued at $62250.0 with the lessened -0.54 million shares during the period. BIVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.20% at present.