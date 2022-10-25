In Monday’s session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) marked $1.44 per share, up from $1.42 in the previous session. While Waterdrop Inc. has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDH fell by -35.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.32 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.87% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WDH.

Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Waterdrop Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WDH has an average volume of 101.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.94%, with a gain of 34.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Waterdrop Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WDH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WDH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in WDH has decreased by -0.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,147,730 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.43 million, following the sale of -31,132 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 200,000.

WDH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.00% at present.