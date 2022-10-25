Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) marked $4.26 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $4.38. While Joby Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -2.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JOBY fell by -52.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.20 to $3.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.03% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for JOBY. Deutsche Bank also rated JOBY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for JOBY, as published in its report on January 18, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for JOBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

In order to gain a clear picture of Joby Aviation Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 39.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.72M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JOBY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.83%, with a loss of -4.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JOBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Joby Aviation Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JOBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JOBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in JOBY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,502,934 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,811,952.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its JOBY holdings by 37.47% and now holds 6.75 million JOBY shares valued at $29.24 million with the added 1.84 million shares during the period. JOBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.