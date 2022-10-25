As of Monday, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:SI) stock closed at $54.88, up from $53.96 the previous day. While Silvergate Capital Corporation has overperformed by 1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SI fell by -62.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $239.26 to $50.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.61% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) to Underweight. A report published by BTIG Research on August 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SI. Wells Fargo also rated SI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 13, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on June 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $88. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SI, as published in its report on March 21, 2022. Goldman’s report from January 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $166 for SI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 133.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Silvergate Capital Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SI is recording 797.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.12%, with a loss of -22.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.18, showing growth from the present price of $54.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silvergate Capital Corporation Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) based in the USA. When comparing Silvergate Capital Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 40.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SI has increased by 2.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,837,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.84 million, following the purchase of 67,616 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 290,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $142.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,884,730.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 147,186 position in SI. Marshall Wace LLP sold an additional 18512.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.41%, now holding 1.29 million shares worth $97.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its SI holdings by 135.82% and now holds 1.18 million SI shares valued at $89.22 million with the added 0.68 million shares during the period. SI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.