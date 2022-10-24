A share of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) closed at $2.21 per share on Friday, down from $2.32 day before. While Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has underperformed by -4.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBD fell by -78.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.29 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) to Underweight. A report published by Wedbush on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for DBD. Wedbush Initiated an Neutral rating on June 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. Sidoti initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DBD, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from January 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for DBD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DBD is registering an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.40%, with a loss of -12.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DBD has increased by 1.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,407,808 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.4 million, following the purchase of 142,601 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DBD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -31.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,398,189 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,207,617.

During the first quarter, Beach Point Capital Management LP subtracted a -937,917 position in DBD. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.59 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.20%, now holding 3.29 million shares worth $8.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its DBD holdings by 14.35% and now holds 2.72 million DBD shares valued at $6.63 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. DBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.00% at present.