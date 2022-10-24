A share of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) closed at $0.26 per share on Friday, up from $0.25 day before. While Ideanomics Inc. has overperformed by 5.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDEX fell by -87.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.14 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.97% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IDEX. ROTH Capital also rated IDEX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2021.

Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ideanomics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IDEX is registering an average volume of 5.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.77%, with a gain of 21.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ideanomics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,272,897 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.28 million, following the purchase of 8,272,897 additional shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP made another decreased to its shares in IDEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -30.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,962,423 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,822,183.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its IDEX holdings by 2.12% and now holds 2.28 million IDEX shares valued at $0.63 million with the added 47287.0 shares during the period. IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.10% at present.