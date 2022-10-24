Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) closed Friday at $0.11 per share, up from $0.11 a day earlier. While Otonomy Inc. has overperformed by 2.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTIC fell by -93.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.59 to $0.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -92.85% in the last 200 days.

On June 01, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on December 24, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OTIC. Piper Jaffray August 30, 2017d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OTIC, as published in its report on August 30, 2017. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Otonomy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -107.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OTIC is recording an average volume of 2.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.12%, with a gain of 2.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OTIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Otonomy Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in OTIC has increased by 7.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,412,634 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.48 million, following the purchase of 567,942 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,600,000.

OTIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.00% at present.