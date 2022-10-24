IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) marked $2.34 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $2.40. While IO Biotech Inc. has underperformed by -2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT)

In order to gain a clear picture of IO Biotech Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 38.29K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IOBT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.47%, with a loss of -1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IOBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IO Biotech Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IOBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IOBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lundbeckfond Invest A/S’s position in IOBT has increased by 54.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,049,452 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.39 million, following the purchase of 2,142,857 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,420,484.

IOBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.