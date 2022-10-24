A share of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) closed at $0.23 per share on Friday, down from $0.24 day before. While BIT Mining Limited has underperformed by -4.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTCM fell by -97.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.22 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -86.63% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

BIT Mining Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BTCM is registering an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.98%, with a loss of -8.04% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze BIT Mining Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTCM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTCM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,146,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.44 million, following the purchase of 5,146,756 additional shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in BTCM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 523.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 827,146 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 985,184.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 387,906 position in BTCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,768.77%, now holding 0.52 million shares worth $0.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its BTCM holdings by 13.38% and now holds 0.44 million BTCM shares valued at $0.12 million with the added 51631.0 shares during the period. BTCM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.30% at present.