Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) marked $1.43 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.32. While Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 8.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HRTG fell by -80.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.37 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.63% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2020, Piper Sandler Upgraded Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) to Overweight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on November 05, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HRTG. Sandler O’Neill also Downgraded HRTG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2019. Sandler O’Neill September 23, 2016d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HRTG, as published in its report on September 23, 2016. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)

HRTG currently pays a dividend of $0.24 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 126.35K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HRTG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.94%, with a loss of -7.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.65, showing growth from the present price of $1.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HRTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HRTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HRTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in HRTG has decreased by -5.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,251,538 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.83 million, following the sale of -75,445 additional shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in HRTG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -12,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,172,046.

At the end of the first quarter, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL decreased its HRTG holdings by -7.72% and now holds 0.79 million HRTG shares valued at $1.78 million with the lessened 65713.0 shares during the period. HRTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.40% at present.