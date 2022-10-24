A share of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) closed at $0.89 per share on Friday, down from $0.89 day before. While Meta Materials Inc. has underperformed by -0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MMAT fell by -81.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.49 to $0.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.08% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 175.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Meta Materials Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MMAT is registering an average volume of 6.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.44%, with a loss of -2.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MMAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Meta Materials Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MMAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MMAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in MMAT has decreased by -46.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,816,209 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.32 million, following the sale of -11,296,751 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in MMAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21,845.37%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its MMAT holdings by -38.01% and now holds 3.17 million MMAT shares valued at $2.06 million with the lessened -1.94 million shares during the period. MMAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.20% at present.