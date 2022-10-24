Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) closed Friday at $0.71 per share, up from $0.62 a day earlier. While Borqs Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 15.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRQS fell by -92.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.42 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.89% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 191.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BRQS is recording an average volume of 2.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.79%, with a gain of 14.44% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Borqs Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRQS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRQS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in BRQS has increased by 852.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 93,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $67424.0, following the purchase of 83,930 additional shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC made another decreased to its shares in BRQS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,187 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39024.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 54,275.

During the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC added a 23,004 position in BRQS. G1 Execution Services LLC purchased an additional 12147.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 103.47%, now holding 23887.0 shares worth $17175.0. BRQS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.50% at present.