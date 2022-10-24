The share price of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) fell to $0.32 per share on Friday from $0.32. While Dave Inc. has underperformed by -1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAVE fell by -96.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.35 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -90.60% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) recommending Hold.

Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Dave Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DAVE is recording an average volume of 5.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.14%, with a loss of -10.47% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Dave Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC’s position in DAVE has decreased by -54.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,322,616 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.27 million, following the sale of -7,521,843 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,647,411.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 26,205 position in DAVE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 43567.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.97%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $0.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its DAVE holdings by 2.31% and now holds 1.64 million DAVE shares valued at $0.59 million with the added 36933.0 shares during the period. DAVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.80% at present.