A share of Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) closed at $13.23 per share on Friday, down from $13.30 day before. While Akouos Inc. has underperformed by -0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKUS rose by 35.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.35 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 186.48% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, William Blair started tracking Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 27, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AKUS. BofA Securities also Downgraded AKUS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 21, 2020, and assigned a price target of $40. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AKUS, as published in its report on July 21, 2020. BTIG Research’s report from July 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for AKUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Akouos Inc. (AKUS)

Akouos Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AKUS is registering an average volume of 449.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 79.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akouos Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 4,594,059 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.06 million, following the purchase of 21 additional shares during the last quarter. Federated Global Investment Manag made another increased to its shares in AKUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.78%.

AKUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.70% at present.