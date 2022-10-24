ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) closed Friday at $3.44 per share, up from $3.42 a day earlier. While ESS Tech Inc. has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWH fell by -78.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.37 to $2.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.22% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) recommending Hold. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GWH. Deutsche Bank also rated GWH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on March 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GWH, as published in its report on December 22, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from December 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for GWH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ESS Tech Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -432.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GWH is recording an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.85%, with a loss of -14.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.57, showing growth from the present price of $3.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ESS Tech Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GWH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GWH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GWH has increased by 511.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,164,026 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.03 million, following the purchase of 3,483,567 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in GWH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 545,011 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,751,105.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,157,020 position in GWH. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -7.06 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -76.22%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $9.01 million. GWH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.30% at present.