While Western Midstream Partners LP has underperformed by -0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WES rose by 15.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.50 to $18.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.59% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) recommending Peer Perform. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded WES shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2021. BofA Securities July 20, 2021d the rating to Buy on July 20, 2021, and set its price target from $22 to $25. Morgan Stanley May 26, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WES, as published in its report on May 26, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from March 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for WES shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WES’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Western Midstream Partners LP’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WES is recording an average volume of 879.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.69%, with a gain of 2.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.75, showing growth from the present price of $27.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Western Midstream Partners LP Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Midstream sector, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is based in the USA. When comparing Western Midstream Partners LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 24,175,389 shares of the stock, with a value of $608.25 million, following the purchase of 24,175,389 additional shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in WES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,355,516 additional shares for a total stake of worth $442.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,573,184.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -11,217 position in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.92 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.02%, now holding 14.33 million shares worth $360.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis decreased its WES holdings by -1.19% and now holds 9.4 million WES shares valued at $236.63 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. WES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.10% at present.