While Pool Corporation has underperformed by -4.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, POOL fell by -38.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $582.27 to $293.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.01% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) recommending Hold. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for POOL. Longbow also Upgraded POOL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $550 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 19, 2022. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for POOL, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Goldman’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $535 for POOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Pool Corporation (POOL)

The current dividend for POOL investors is set at $4.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pool Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 69.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and POOL is recording an average volume of 429.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.28%, with a loss of -11.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $411.00, showing growth from the present price of $283.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether POOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pool Corporation Shares?

Pool Corporation (POOL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Leisure market. When comparing Pool Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in POOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in POOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in POOL has increased by 0.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,302,177 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.37 billion, following the purchase of 37,700 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in POOL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -37,486 additional shares for a total stake of worth $783.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,463,374.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -128,307 position in POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment sold an additional 1890.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.14%, now holding 1.33 million shares worth $423.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP increased its POOL holdings by 24.14% and now holds 1.2 million POOL shares valued at $381.69 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period.