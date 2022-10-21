While Baidu Inc. has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIDU fell by -48.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.60 to $91.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.29% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, UBS started tracking Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on September 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BIDU. Macquarie also rated BIDU shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $188 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 23, 2022. JP Morgan May 16, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 16, 2022, and set its price target from $90 to $125. Bernstein initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for BIDU, as published in its report on May 05, 2022. Goldman’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $240 for BIDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Baidu Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BIDU has an average volume of 2.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a loss of -12.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $193.14, showing growth from the present price of $93.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Baidu Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in BIDU has increased by 0.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,557,829 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.12 billion, following the purchase of 22,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in BIDU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -609,210 additional shares for a total stake of worth $774.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,589,445.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -2,019,046 position in BIDU. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.70%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $362.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its BIDU holdings by 2.52% and now holds 2.72 million BIDU shares valued at $319.64 million with the added 66931.0 shares during the period. BIDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.90% at present.