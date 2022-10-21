While Paylocity Holding Corporation has underperformed by -2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCTY fell by -25.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $314.49 to $152.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.77% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) recommending Neutral. Wolfe Research also Upgraded PCTY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 22, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on March 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $225. Jefferies February 28, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PCTY, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from February 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $249 for PCTY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PCTY has an average volume of 389.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.46%, with a loss of -5.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $280.38, showing growth from the present price of $216.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paylocity Holding Corporation Shares?

Software – Application giant Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Paylocity Holding Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 134.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 26.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in PCTY has increased by 11.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,778,582 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.36 billion, following the purchase of 1,003,092 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCTY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,756 additional shares for a total stake of worth $890.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,688,117.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,927 position in PCTY. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.52%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $356.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its PCTY holdings by 8.79% and now holds 1.34 million PCTY shares valued at $323.74 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. PCTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.10% at present.