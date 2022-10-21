While The Carlyle Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CG fell by -52.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.62 to $24.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.67% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CG. Jefferies also Downgraded CG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. Evercore ISI July 29, 2022d the rating to Outperform on July 29, 2022, and set its price target from $38 to $45. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CG, as published in its report on June 08, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $79 for CG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Investors in The Carlyle Group Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.15 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -61.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Carlyle Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CG is recording 2.74M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.51%, with a loss of -3.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.67, showing growth from the present price of $25.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Carlyle Group Inc. Shares?

The Asset Management market is dominated by The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) based in the USA. When comparing The Carlyle Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -73.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CG has increased by 15.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,367,821 shares of the stock, with a value of $577.98 million, following the purchase of 3,053,872 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in CG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,646,943 additional shares for a total stake of worth $455.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,637,654.

During the first quarter, Vulcan Value Partners LLC subtracted a -1,302,210 position in CG. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 1.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.35%, now holding 13.85 million shares worth $357.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its CG holdings by 14.10% and now holds 11.01 million CG shares valued at $284.57 million with the added 1.36 million shares during the period. CG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.60% at present.