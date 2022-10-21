While Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBH fell by -22.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.86 to $11.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.33% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Cowen Downgraded Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) to Market Perform. A report published by Raymond James on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SBH. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded SBH shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 16, 2022. Raymond James July 14, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SBH, as published in its report on July 14, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from June 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for SBH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 81.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SBH is recording an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -2.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.62, showing growth from the present price of $12.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Shares?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SBH has decreased by -2.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,619,085 shares of the stock, with a value of $196.8 million, following the sale of -376,217 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in SBH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -568,626 additional shares for a total stake of worth $189.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,042,367.

During the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC subtracted a -940,912 position in SBH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.54%, now holding 11.45 million shares worth $144.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its SBH holdings by -4.85% and now holds 7.49 million SBH shares valued at $94.31 million with the lessened -0.38 million shares during the period.