While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTOS fell by -55.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.51 to $9.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.31% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2022, Truist Upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for KTOS. Berenberg also rated KTOS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 21, 2022. Goldman January 12, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 12, 2022, and set its price target from $30 to $21. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KTOS, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for KTOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Noble Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KTOS is registering an average volume of 833.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.52%, with a gain of 3.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.12, showing growth from the present price of $10.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KTOS has increased by 0.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,192,062 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.71 million, following the purchase of 36,553 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in KTOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 453,224 additional shares for a total stake of worth $92.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,089,631.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -342,974 position in KTOS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.80%, now holding 6.22 million shares worth $63.17 million. KTOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.30% at present.