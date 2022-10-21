While Legend Biotech Corporation has underperformed by -0.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEGN fell by -17.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.67 to $30.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.23% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Barclays on March 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for LEGN. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded LEGN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2022. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LEGN, as published in its report on December 21, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for LEGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 197.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Legend Biotech Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 801.56K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LEGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.92%, with a gain of 15.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.75, showing growth from the present price of $45.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Legend Biotech Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LEGN has increased by 161.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,296,946 shares of the stock, with a value of $256.92 million, following the purchase of 3,890,616 additional shares during the last quarter. HHLR Advisors Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in LEGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -36.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,500,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,436,617.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 233,229 position in LEGN. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional 1330.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.05%, now holding 2.61 million shares worth $106.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LEGN holdings by -0.54% and now holds 2.48 million LEGN shares valued at $101.19 million with the lessened 13444.0 shares during the period. LEGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.20% at present.