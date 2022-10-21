While Office Properties Income Trust has overperformed by 0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPI fell by -48.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.49 to $12.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.81% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2020, JMP Securities started tracking Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for OPI. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded OPI shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 28, 2019. Jefferies May 08, 2019d the rating to Hold on May 08, 2019, and set its price target from $23 to $25.

Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Investors in Office Properties Income Trust will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Office Properties Income Trust’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OPI is recording 316.96K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a gain of 4.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.50, showing growth from the present price of $14.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Office Properties Income Trust Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OPI has increased by 2.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,130,991 shares of the stock, with a value of $114.24 million, following the purchase of 197,304 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OPI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 84,439 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,873,925.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 39,680 position in OPI. LSV Asset Management purchased an additional 10582.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.50%, now holding 2.11 million shares worth $29.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its OPI holdings by -0.26% and now holds 1.4 million OPI shares valued at $19.64 million with the lessened 3697.0 shares during the period. OPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.