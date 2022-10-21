While Denbury Inc. has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DEN rose by 24.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.05 to $56.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.42% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Stifel started tracking Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on October 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DEN. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated DEN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 20, 2022. MKM Partners Initiated an Buy rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $75. BofA Securities July 19, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for DEN, as published in its report on July 19, 2022. Citigroup’s report from May 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $83 for DEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Denbury Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DEN is recording an average volume of 879.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.17, showing growth from the present price of $95.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Denbury Inc. Shares?

Denbury Inc. (DEN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Denbury Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 286.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DEN has increased by 4.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,097,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $525.93 million, following the purchase of 274,096 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,823 additional shares for a total stake of worth $406.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,715,337.

During the first quarter, Silver Point Capital LP added a 24,000 position in DEN. William Blair Investment Manageme sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.94%, now holding 3.12 million shares worth $268.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DEN holdings by 0.73% and now holds 3.03 million DEN shares valued at $261.5 million with the added 21860.0 shares during the period.