While Lithia Motors Inc. has underperformed by -5.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAD fell by -46.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $366.36 to $190.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.30% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 21, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LAD. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded LAD shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $310 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on December 21, 2020, and assigned a price target of $312. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LAD, as published in its report on December 09, 2020. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $315 for LAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

LAD currently pays a dividend of $1.68 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lithia Motors Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 397.15K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LAD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.90%, with a loss of -16.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $388.75, showing growth from the present price of $183.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lithia Motors Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is one of the biggest names in Auto & Truck Dealerships. When comparing Lithia Motors Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAD has decreased by -1.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,815,556 shares of the stock, with a value of $604.08 million, following the sale of -35,450 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $504.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,351,068.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -67,477 position in LAD. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.00%, now holding 0.99 million shares worth $212.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau decreased its LAD holdings by -4.22% and now holds 0.96 million LAD shares valued at $207.0 million with the lessened 42493.0 shares during the period.