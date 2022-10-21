While Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has underperformed by -2.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNK fell by -25.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.15 to $11.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.52% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on August 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GNK. Jefferies also rated GNK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GNK, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

With GNK’s current dividend of $2.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GNK has an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a loss of -3.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.19, showing growth from the present price of $13.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Shares?

Marine Shipping giant Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 44.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 424,719 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,499,277.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 368,867 position in GNK. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -3.05 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -61.24%, now holding 1.93 million shares worth $24.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its GNK holdings by -14.63% and now holds 1.3 million GNK shares valued at $16.34 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. GNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.20% at present.